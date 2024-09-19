Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the partial closure of Al Makhtoum bridge from 11pm to 5am from Monday to Saturday and full 24 hours closure over the weekends on Sundays.

The closure has been planned until January 16, 2025 to carry out the maintenance work. The RTA has urged motorists to plan their journey in advance and take alternative routes to reach your destination on time during the bridge closure time.

naugurated in 1962, Al Maktoum Bridge is the oldest of the five crossings over Dubai Creek, linking Deira and Bur Dubai. It undergoes regular maintenance as part of the RTA’s efforts to keep the infrastructure of bridges, roads, transportation system in good shape.