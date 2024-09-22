Dubai: As many as 40 volunteers have spent a total of 5,040 hours over the past three weeks in Dubai assisting applicants of the UAE amnesty for violators of residency and visa laws.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has intensified volunteer efforts within the amnesty programme, called Status Regularisation Initiative, held under the theme of ‘Together Towards a Safer Community’.

The Amer centres, which normally process visa applications - as well as amnesty applications currently - and the main Status Regularisation Centre in Al Awir have become platforms for the volunteer work, improving the lives of beneficiaries and provide them with the necessary support, GDRFA Dubai said.

Joint volunteer efforts have been launched between the Authority’s staff and volunteers from the wider community. So far, 40 volunteers have participated in the initiative, each providing six volunteer hours daily, amounting to 5,040 hours of volunteer work in the first three weeks to serve the amnesty applicants by organising the entry of visitors, guiding them to the appropriate departments, and facilitating the procedures “effectively and smoothly”.

Setting a target

The goal is to reach a count of 100 volunteers during the two-month amnesty, which allows illegal residents to obtain a residence visa or exit the UAE without fines.

The 40 volunteers also played a vital role in supporting media teams covering the campaign’s events and documenting the daily successes of the initiative, added GDRFA Dubai.

In light of the great turnout and positive interaction, and to open the door for volunteer work, cooperation was established with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, which contributed by providing volunteers of various nationalities to support the goals of the campaign and contribute to its success.

The spirit of volunteerism was evident among the Authority’s employees and the community, which significantly contributed to enhancing the initiative’s objectives. “The volunteer teams managed to leave a clear impact on the lives of hundreds of customers over the past few days, reflecting their dedication to providing the necessary support,” GDRFA Dubai said.

‘Backbone of success’

Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman, Acting Assistant Director-General for the Institutional Support Sector, GDRFA Dubai, expressed his pride in this success and the role of everyone who contributed to achieving it, emphasising the importance of continuing these efforts to achieve the desired impact.

Brig Suleiman also pointed out that volunteer work is a fundamental part of the institutional identity of GDRFA Dubai, stressing that “volunteers are the backbone of the campaign’s success through their vital role in organising and managing procedures and providing support to the beneficiaries”.

He added that the presence of volunteers reflects the administration’s commitment to promoting volunteerism as a deeply rooted community practice, supporting Dubai Residency’s vision of building a united and safe community.

‘Seize the opportunity’

“The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai calls on all violators to seize this humanitarian opportunity to correct their status and live with dignity in the UAE, or opt for voluntary departure with ease and comfort,” the Authority said in a statement.

The administration encourages customers to contact the Amer call centre at 8005111, which operates 24/7, to obtain more information and support, as the team is available around the clock to serve and provide the necessary assistance.