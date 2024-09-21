Dubai: As many as 3,779 regular bicycles and electric bicycles and scooters were seized by Naif Police Station in its jurisdiction in Dubai from January to August for breaking traffic and safety rules, Dubai Police said on Saturday.

Expert Brigadier Omar Musa Ashour, Acting Director of Naif Police Station, affirmed Dubai Police’s focus on enhancing awareness among all road users — drivers, passengers, and pedestrians — about their rights and responsibilities to ensure maximum safety and adherence to traffic regulations, making the emirate’s roads safer.

He highlighted that riding scooters, electric scooters, and regular bicycles poses a significant danger to their users and other road-goers when used in non-designated areas or on public roads. This can confuse drivers, so Dubai Police prioritises the safety of these users and other road users through regular awareness campaigns.

Brig Ashour noted that the campaign launched by Naif Police Station for riders of these two-wheelers, in collaboration with the General Department of Traffic since the beginning of this year, led to the seizure of 3,779 vehicles in the past eight months. This included 2,286 bicycles, 771 electric bicycles, and 722 scooters.

Rules for riders • Use designated lanes for riding, not those for jogging or walking

• Don’t carry passengers on e-scooters or items that could affect balance

• Always ride in the correction direction of traffic

• Dismount at pedestrian crossings

• Maintain a safe distance from vehicles and pedestrians

• Use rear and side lights

• Wear helmets and reflective jackets

• Avoid riding at night or during unstable weather conditions.

He called on cyclists and riders to strictly follow traffic rules and guidelines, stick to permitted roads and lanes, and comply with all security and safety requirements mentioned in designated areas to ensure public safety.