Dubai has been at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability, advocating for the use of eco-friendly transportation modes, including electric scooters, the video pointed out.

It is noted that these scooters have become increasingly popular due to their safety and effectiveness in navigating through traffic congestion. However, this surge in popularity has also brought about safety concerns.

To address these concerns, Dubai Police have outlined several key guidelines for e-scooter riders:

• Wear a helmet and reflective vest to ensure riders are visible and protected.

• Stay within designated scooter lanes so that they can avoid interference with other vehicles and pedestrians.

• Do not carry passengers to maintain balance and control of the scooter.

• Avoid using headphones while riding to ensure full awareness of the surroundings.

Dubai Police urge all e-scooter riders to follow these guidelines rigorously to prevent accidents and enhance overall road safety.

Causes of accidents

The video further explores common causes of scooter-related accidents, highlighting critical factors such as disregarding traffic laws, exceeding the 60km/h speed limit, not wearing safety gear and neglecting regular maintenance.

Earlier, Dubai Police had revealed that riding on roads with speed limits over 60km/h is one of the most common violations that bicycle, e-bike and e-scooter riders commit in Dubai. Travelling against the flow of traffic, not dismounting while crossing pedestrian crossings and the absence of the necessary technical specifications on the bicycles were also cited along with the other causes.

The campaign aims to enhance awareness about the critical importance of cyclists and electric scooter riders to comply with applicable laws, guidelines and instructions to safeguard riders and all other individuals using the roads.

Penalties

Riders found in violation of traffic laws or safety guidelines will face strict penalties. A Dh300 penalty is levied on someone who is riding an e-bike or bicycle on the road with a speed limit over 60 km/h; riding a bike in a manner that endangers the rider or others; and carrying a passenger on an e-scooter.

A Dh200 fine is chargeable when someone transports a passenger on an e-bike or bicycle that is not adequately equipped for that purpose; or rides an e-bike or bicycle against the flow of traffic.