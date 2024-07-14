Dubai: Riding on roads with speed limits over 60km/hr is one of the most common violations that bicycle, e-bike and e-scooter riders commit in Dubai, the Dubai Police have revealed.
Impounding 640 bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters since the start of the month, Dubai Police said other violations include failing to wear the required safety vest and helmet, reckless riding that jeopardized the rider's safety as well as that of other road users, traveling against the flow of traffic, not dismounting while crossing pedestrian crossings and the absence of the necessary technical specifications on the bicycles.
The bicycles and e-scooters were impounded as part of a traffic campaign launched by Dubai Police at the start of the month. The campaign aims to enhance awareness about the critical importance of cyclists and electric scooter riders to comply with applicable laws, guidelines and instructions to safeguard riders and all other individuals using the roads.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, stressed that bicyclists and e-scooter riders must adhere to the safety and security rules while driving. This includes wearing a proper helmet, especially when biking near highways, wearing a reflective jacket and installing bright white front and red rear light reflectors.
Liable fines
He noted violations related to e-scooters and bicycles carry significant fines. A Dh300 penalty is levied on someone who is riding an e-bike or bicycle on the road with a speed limit over 60 km/hr; riding a bike in a manner that endangers the rider or others; and carrying a passenger on an e-scooter.
A Dh200 fine is chargeable when someone transports a passenger on an e-bike or bicycle that is not adequately equipped for that purpose; or rides an e-bike or bicycle against the flow of traffic.
The official urged members of the community to report any negative phenomena or dangerous behaviours they observe through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the 'We Are All Police' service at 901.