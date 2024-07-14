The bicycles and e-scooters were impounded as part of a traffic campaign launched by Dubai Police at the start of the month. The campaign aims to enhance awareness about the critical importance of cyclists and electric scooter riders to comply with applicable laws, guidelines and instructions to safeguard riders and all other individuals using the roads.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, stressed that bicyclists and e-scooter riders must adhere to the safety and security rules while driving. This includes wearing a proper helmet, especially when biking near highways, wearing a reflective jacket and installing bright white front and red rear light reflectors.

Liable fines

He noted violations related to e-scooters and bicycles carry significant fines. A Dh300 penalty is levied on someone who is riding an e-bike or bicycle on the road with a speed limit over 60 km/hr; riding a bike in a manner that endangers the rider or others; and carrying a passenger on an e-scooter.

A Dh200 fine is chargeable when someone transports a passenger on an e-bike or bicycle that is not adequately equipped for that purpose; or rides an e-bike or bicycle against the flow of traffic.