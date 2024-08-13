Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed maintenance of lights on cycling and e-scooter tracks in Dubai in a bid to ensure safety of riders at night.
The RTA on Tuesday announced to complete the maintenance of 2,173 lighting units across four cycling and e-scooter tracks in Dubai. The tracks include Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif & Mushrif cycling and e-scooter tracks. RTA is committed to providing safe pathways and clear visibility during evening hours by providing all what it takes to encourage individuals to engage in cycling, which will ultimately enhance the well-being of residents and visitors of Dubai.
Safe tracks
Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “RTA is keen to provide all facilities and infrastructure required for the public to enjoy practising their hobbies and sports on the cycling and e-scooter tracks. The maintenance of lighting units is a key element in RTA’s strategy to preserve its assets, ensure their quality and safety, extend their operational lifespan, and enhance their sustainability. Such efforts will guarantee clear visibility and smooth movement for track users according to the highest safety standards.”
Community coordination
Lootah also praised the efforts of community members and RTA’s partners, noting that maintenance activities are not limited to reports from field inspectors but also include feedback received through RTA’s Call Centre and Madinati service within RTA App, in addition to reports submitted by partners from government entities.