Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “RTA is keen to provide all facilities and infrastructure required for the public to enjoy practising their hobbies and sports on the cycling and e-scooter tracks. The maintenance of lighting units is a key element in RTA’s strategy to preserve its assets, ensure their quality and safety, extend their operational lifespan, and enhance their sustainability. Such efforts will guarantee clear visibility and smooth movement for track users according to the highest safety standards.”