Perseid meteor shower is seen from Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah. Star gazers witnessed a spectacular treat with a dazzling display of shooting stars in the UAE skies on Monday night.
According to NASA, Perseids frequently leave long “wakes” of light and colour behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere.
Considered one of the best meteor showers of the year, the Perseids are active from mid-July and are predicted to peak overnight from Monday 12 August to Tuesday 13 August.
With swift and bright meteors, the Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour. They occur with warm summer nighttime weather allowing sky watchers to comfortably view them.
Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and colour that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material.
Guests observe the Moon and observable planets through telescopes at Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah.
Perseid meteor shower is seen from the Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah.
In addition to the meteor shower observation, the event featured a variety of engaging activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages.
Guests wait for their turn to observe the Moon and observable planets through telescopes at Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah as they witness Perseids meteor shower.
