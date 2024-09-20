Specifically, the fine will target individuals whose words or actions in public places could cause harm, fear, or expose others to danger. Additionally, the Public Prosecution warned that fines would double if such misconduct is repeated.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that the National Day holiday will span two days—Sunday and Monday, September 22 and 23. This decision applies to the public, private, and civil service sectors, aligning with the kingdom's labor laws that guarantee paid holidays for all employees during national celebrations. This year, the festivities are set to extend over four days, including the preceding weekend on September 20 and 21.