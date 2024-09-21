Vibrant flag display in Riyadh to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day

Dubai: In preparation for the Kingdom's 94th National Day, the Municipality of the Riyadh region has launched an ambitious initiative to install 8,000 flags across the city.

The flags have been strategically placed on masts, poles, bridges, intersections, and key celebration sites, symbolising Saudi pride and patriotism.

The Municipality reported that 2,308 flags have been mounted on masts, while 3,334 flags are displayed on 6-metre holders in squares, on bridges, and at intersections. Additionally, 1,332 flags have been installed in parks and squares, and 536 flags have been mounted on light poles using 3-metre mechanical holders.

The Municipality's comprehensive plan includes a detailed timetable to ensure all flags are installed before the National Day on September 23, 2024. The process involves multiple stages: ensuring the readiness of flag carriers, installing the flags, and maintaining and monitoring them after installation.

An engineering and technical team has been deployed to oversee the work, with round-the-clock shifts ensuring timely completion.

In addition to the flag installations, the Riyadh Municipality has prepared equipment and support teams to enhance the overall celebration experience, ensuring that the city is fully equipped to accommodate the festivities.