A still image from an Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting video shot on January 8, 2020, allegedly shows rockets launched from Iran againts the US military base in Ain Al Assad in Iraq. Image Credit: AFP

Baghdad/Washington: Iran said it launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30am local time (2.30am UAE), the US military said on Tuesday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed that they fired the rockets to retaliate for last week’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV.

The statement advised the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths, state TV said. Follow the live updates here:

Gargash calls for restraint

It is essential that the region pulls back from the current and troubling tensions, UAE UAE Minister Anwar Gargash said. "De-escalation is both wise and necessary. A political path towards stability must follow," he tweeted.

Ukraine International suspends Iran flights

Ukraine International Airlines involved in a crash that killed about 170 people on board early Wednesday has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely, the airline said in a statement.

Concerned about reports of casualties: Dominic Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK condemns Iran's attacks on Iraqi military bases that were hosting UK, US, and other coalition forces.

He says he is "concerned" by reports of casualties and the use of ballistic missiles.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation," he says.

“A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh and other terrorist groups.”

Early warning received: Official

A US military official told CNN that the US military had received an early warning about the Iranian missile strike.

The American official, who was not named by the network, added that the warning received by the American military was early, and sufficient to enable them to reach the fortified rooms at the base.

Attack on US base in Iraq ‘successful’: Iran’s Khamenei

The attack against US military and coalition forces in Iraq was successful, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in a televised speech.

Airlines change routes to avoid Iranian airspace

Air Canada, Singapore Airlines and Srilankan Airlines altered their routes to avoid Iranian airspace. Other carriers in the Middle East continue to fly over Iran and Iraq, based on data from Flightradar24.com.

Iran's missile power

Iran missile ranges Image Credit: Washington Post

How the US base was attacked

According to the Iraqi security official twitter account Iraq was under attack by 22 missiles. Seventeen fell on Ain Al Assad airbase, including two that did not explode in Al Hitan area. And another 5 rockets fell in Arbil.

He confirmed that all missiles fell on the coalition headquarters, and no casualties were recorded in the Iraqi forces.

Emirates cancels Baghdad flight

"We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required," Emirates said in a statement.

Its sister carrier, flydubai, also cancelled a Wednesday flight to Baghdad.

Norway says none of its soldiers injured or killed

No Norwegian soldiers were injured or killed in Iran's missile strike on the Al Asad air base in Iraq, a Norwegian military spokesman told Reuters early on Wednesday.

The Nordic country has about 70 soldiers at the base, said Brynjar Stordal at Norway's military headquarters.

Indians asked to be vigilant, avoid travel

India's Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq and those residing there to be on alert and avoid travel within.

DGCA, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Government of India, asked Indian airlines to remain vigilant, take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Arabian Gulf.

Oil jumps after Iran attacks reignite fears

Oil prices jumped after Iran attacked two US-Iraqi bases in its first response to the killing of its top general, sparking fears the deepening conflict will disrupt global crude supplies.

Futures in London briefly surged more than 5% to almost $72 a barrel as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, which the Pentagon said were launched from Iran. Prices later pared more than half that advance after Iran's foreign minister said it had "concluded proportionate measures in self-defense" and US President Donald Trump tweeted that "all is well" following the attacks.

Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave

The Philippines has ordered its citizens to leave Iraq, the Philippine foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked US forces there in response to a US strike that killed an Iranian general last week.

"The alert level in the entire Iraq has been raised to alert level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation," said Eduardo Menez, spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The department said there are 1,600 Filipinos working in Iraq, more than half in the Kurdistan region and the rest at US and other foreign facilities in Baghdad and in commercial establishments in Erbil.

Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

All is well: Trump

"All is well," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!"

He will be making a statemenet later, Trump added.

The Pentagon did not provide reports of casualties in the attack.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the bases targeted were Al Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region.” US President Donald Trump, who visited the Al Asad air base in December 2018, has been briefed on reports of the attack and was monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Grisham said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the White House following news of the attack. It was unclear what response, if any, the United States was planning.

Hours earlier on Tuesday, Esper said the United States should anticipate retaliation from Iran over Friday’s killing in Iraq of Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force.

“I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form,” he told a news briefing at the Pentagon, adding that such retaliation could be through Iran-backed proxy groups outside of Iran or “by their own hand.” “We’re prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do.” Stock markets in Asia fell sharply on news of the rocket attack, while investor safe havens including the Japanese yen and gold shot higher.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on a recent visit at Al Assad Air Base, Iraq. Image Credit: AP

Soleimani, a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran’s long-standing campaign to drive US forces out of Iraq, was also responsible for building up Tehran’s network of proxy armies across the Middle East.

He was a national hero to many Iranians, whether supporters of the clerical leadership or not, but viewed as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to Iran’s arc of influence running across the Levant and into the Gulf region.

‘We will take revenge’

A senior Iranian official said on Tuesday that Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge Soleimani’s death. Other senior figures have said the Islamic Republic would match the scale of the killing when it responds, but that it would choose the time and place.

“We will take revenge, a hard and definitive revenge,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, told throngs who crowded the streets for Soleimani’s funeral on Tuesday in Kerman, his hometown in southeastern Iran.

Soleimani’s burial went ahead after several hours of delay following a stampede that killed at least 56 people and injured more than 210, according an emergency official quoted by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. Marines are stationed in Ain Al Asad air base in Iraq. Image Credit: AP

Soleimani’s body had been taken to cities in Iraq and Iran, as well as the Iranian capital, Tehran, before arriving to be buried in the city cemetery’s “martyrs section”, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

In each place, huge numbers of people filled thoroughfares, chanting: “Death to America” and weeping with emotion. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he led prayers in Tehran.

Prompted by the strong public backlash over Soleimani’s killing on Iraqi soil, lawmakers in Iraq voted on Sunday to demand a removal of all foreign forces from the country.

More than 5,000 US troops remain in Iraq along with other foreign forces as part of a coalition that has trained and backed up Iraqi security forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.

A Nato official told Reuters it would move some of its several hundred trainers out of Iraq. Canada said on Tuesday some of its 500 Iraq-based forces would be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call on Tuesday to Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, urged Tehran to avoid any actions that could worsen regional tensions.

US officials have said Soleimani was killed because of solid intelligence indicating forces under his command planned attacks on US targets in the region, although they have provided no evidence.