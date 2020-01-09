Attack comes nearly 24 hours after Iran attacked US bases in Iraq

Protesters stage a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Baghdad: Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based, security sources told AFP.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces in retaliation for the US killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.