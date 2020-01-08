Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates airline and flydubai have cancelled flights to Baghdad in the wake of last night’s Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq.

An Emirates spokesperson said, “Emirates flights EK 943 from Dubai to Baghdad and flight EK 944 from Baghdad to Dubai on 8 January have been cancelled for operational reasons.

“We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required.

“As always, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and will not be compromised,” the spokesperson added.

A flydubai spokesperson also said, “flydubai has cancelled its flight later today to Baghdad. We are directly contacting passengers who have been affected. Our flights to Basra and Najaf this morning will operate. We are liaising with the relevant authorities and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Regarding flightpaths, the spokesperson added, “flydubai operates within flight paths approved by our regulator. We continue to monitor the situation and will make any changes, if necessary, in consultation with the relevant authorities.”