A Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take off due to a technical issue, Iranian state-run news outlet ISNA reports.
The passenger plane was identified as Ukrainian, and was carrying 180 people when it "crashed near Tehran".
The jet went down near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to local media.
What we know so far:
- Ukraine International Flight 752
- Was taking off from Tehran
- Crashed minutes after take-off
- 180 people on board
- Boeing 737
- No word on casualties
- Local media reports: 'Technical issues'
We're updating this story...