'Technical issue' caused the crash, say authorities

A screengrab of a video shared on social media purportedly showing Ukraine International Flight 752, with people 180 on board, which crashed in Iran shortly after take-off following what was reported as 'technical issue'. Image Credit: Twitter

A Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take off due to a technical issue, Iranian state-run news outlet ISNA reports.

The passenger plane was identified as Ukrainian, and was carrying 180 people when it "crashed near Tehran".

The jet went down near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to local media.

What we know so far:

Ukraine International Flight 752

Was taking off from Tehran

Crashed minutes after take-off

180 people on board

Boeing 737

No word on casualties

Local media reports: 'Technical issues'