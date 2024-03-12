Dubai: A man in his forties fatally stabbed his wife following a heated argument over “Ramadan food,” preparations.
The dispute escalated to violence, resulting in the woman’s death.
Local media reports from Jordan indicate that the crime occurred in the couple’s home in a southern area of Amman, just one day before the beginning of Ramadan.
Security services responded to the incident, apprehending the perpetrator.
Many expressed shock and disbelief at the tragedy on social media platforms, particularly on the eve Ramadan.
Questions arose regarding the motives behind the crime, particularly within the context of families’ preparations for the sacred month.
Activists and social media users mourned the loss of love of the woman.