Cairo: Saudi Arabia said it had executed four Ethiopian expatriates on charges of murdering a Sudanese national.
The four were convicted of taking turns in fatally bludgeoning the victim and stabbing him after having tied his hands and feet, the Saudi Interior Ministry said. The motive for the murder was not given.
The inmates were also found guilty of mugging, attempting to murder and robbing others at gunpoint.
After investigations, they were referred to the competent court that convicted them of cardinal crimes, and intimidating others by attacking them and their money.
The verdict was later upheld by appeals and supreme courts, and approved by a royal order, making it final. Their executions were carried out Wednesday in Riyadh, the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia applies the death penalty against convicts in cases of murder and terror attacks as well as drug smuggling and trafficking.
In December, two expatriates were executed in Saudi Arabia after they had been convicted in a final court ruling of murdering a man by spraying an insecticide into his mouth.
The murder, the date of which was not given, was due to a financial dispute.
The inmates were Bangladeshi nationals, who were found guilty of luring the victim - an Indian citizen - inside a car to a vacant piece of land, strangling him with a piece of cloth from behind and fatally using the insecticide against him.
Afterwards, they attempted to conceal the murder by burying the body. But the police managed to arrest them.