Cairo: Saudi Arabia has sternly warned that deterrent penalties are meted out against medical fraud and dealing in fake medical equipment.
The kingdom’s law on medical equipment and supplies bans any “sinful” conduct involving fraud, and incorporates tough penalties, Saudi prosecutors have said.
A dealer in bogus medical devices or requirements on purpose faces imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of SR10 million, or one of both penalties, Saudi public prosecution has said.
In November, a Saudi court sentenced an Arab expatriate to two years in prison after finding him guilty of adulterating veterinary preparations.
The court also ordered the defendant’s deportation after serving the term.
Two months earlier, a court in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Dammam handed down a two-year jail sentence to another expatriate on charges of manufacturing and possessing fake veterinary medicines.
In its final ruling, the court also ordered the convict to pay a fine of SR20,000. He was also charged with printing fake labels with the intention of fraud.
The defendant, whose nationality was not revealed, was caught by inspectors at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in Dammam while carrying veterinary preparations in a non-refrigerated vehicle.
Last year, Saudi Arabia announced setting up a prosecution branch to handle cases of financial fraud in a step aimed to fast-track related procedures.
Under Saudi law, fraud is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of SR5 million.