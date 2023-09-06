Cairo: Kuwait’s prosecutors are investigating the killing of a Filipina housemaid by an Indian expatriate, who later committed suicide.
Security authorities said they had received a report that the man had inflicted multiple stabs on the woman at her sponsor’s house before killing himself in Al Farwaniyah governorate, south of Kuwait City.
The Kuwaiti sponsor reported to police that he had been shocked that the expatriate had stormed his house with a knife and fatally stabbed his Filipina worker and then attempted to kill himself, Al Qabas newspaper quoted a security source as saying.
The assailant was taken to a hospital in Al Farwaniyah as he was still fighting for life, but he died later due to the injuries he had inflicted on himself, the source added.
“Medics and police arrived at the citizen’s house and found the girl a lifeless body,” the source said.
The suspected killer was a worker at a dyeing workshop located near the house where the murder was committed, Al Jarida newspaper quoted a security source as saying.
“Security men noticed after examining the surveillance cameras of the house that the worker had entered the house and headed towards the victim whom he repeatedly stabbed and slaughtered before attempting suicide,” the source added.
The tool used in the crime was found on the scene. The motive for the crime is not clear yet.
Earlier this year, the Philippines temporarily halted the recruitment of domestic labourers for employment in Kuwait after the killing of a 35-year-old Filipina domestic worker by a Kuwaiti teenager.
The incident prompted the Philippines government to suspend the accreditation of Kuwait’s foreign recruitment agencies.
In May, Kuwait announced suspending the issuance of all visas for Filipino workers in reaction to what it said Philippine authorities’ failure to comply with a labour agreement previously reached between the two countries.