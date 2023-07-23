Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in a good state of health following overnight surgery to implant a pacemaker, the Sheba Medical Center said Sunday.
"He will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department," the hospital said in a statement.
The prime minister will undergo the procedure at Tel Hashomer hospital, a statement from his office said earlier, with Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin standing in for him.
A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.
At that time as part of cardiological tests, the centre had decided to use a Holter monitor to monitor his heart rhythm, Sheba's head of cardiology professor Amit Segev said last week.