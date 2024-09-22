Beirut: The death toll from an Israeli air strike that targeted Hezbollah military commanders in Beirut's southern suburbs this week has risen to 45, Lebanon's health ministry said Sunday.
"The number of dead has risen to 45 people," a ministry statement said, updating an earlier toll of 37 from the Friday attack. It said "work continues to remove the rubble for the third day in a row" and that DNA sampling would be used to determine the identities of some of the bodies.
Dozens of Israeli warplanes strike 'widely' in southern Lebanon
Jerusalem: The Israeli military said dozens of warplanes were striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon late Saturday, as cross-border exchanges intensify amid growing fears of all-out war.
Israel also announced additional security measures for the country's north.
"In the last hour we are attacking widely in southern Lebanon following the identification of Hezbollah's preparations to fire into Israeli territory," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement shortly after 8:00 pm (1700 GMT).
"Dozens of air force aircraft are currently attacking terror targets and launchers to eliminate threats against the citizens of Israel."
"It is possible that rockets and additional threats will be launched towards the country in the near future," Hagari said in his televised statement.
Earlier in the day the military said it had hit thousands of rocket launcher barrels and other targets belonging to Hezbollah.
The barrages came one day after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed 37 people, according to Lebanese officials, including senior commanders of Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Friday's strike followed sabotage attacks on pagers and two-way radios used by Hezbollah on Tuesday and Wednesday, which killed 39 people.
In separate statements, the Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli attacks "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses".
In a separate statement late Saturday, the military said it was tightening restrictions on public gatherings in northern Israel.
"Gatherings will be limited to 30 participants in an open area, to 300 participants in a closed space," the statement said.
"Arrival to work is permitted as long as there is a protected space available, and educational activities can continue as long as there are protected spaces available," the statement added, referring to shelters.