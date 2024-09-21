Jerusalem: The Israeli military said dozens of warplanes were striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon late Saturday, as cross-border exchanges intensify amid growing fears of all-out war.

"In the last hour we are attacking widely in southern Lebanon following the identification of Hezbollah's preparations to fire into Israeli territory," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement shortly after 8:00 pm (1700 GMT).

"Dozens of air force aircraft are currently attacking terror targets and launchers to eliminate threats against the citizens of Israel."

"It is possible that rockets and additional threats will be launched towards the country in the near future," Hagari said in his televised statement.

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the Jabal Al Rehan area in the southern Lebanese Jezzine district on September 21, 2024.

Earlier in the day the military said it had hit thousands of rocket launcher barrels and other targets belonging to Hezbollah.

The barrages came one day after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed 37 people, according to Lebanese officials, including senior commanders of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Friday's strike followed sabotage attacks on pagers and two-way radios used by Hezbollah on Tuesday and Wednesday, which killed 39 people.

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel barracks Hezbollah said it fired rockets at two military positions in northern Israel on Saturday, as the Israeli military was carrying out new strikes against them.



In separate statements, the Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli attacks "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses".

Firefighters battle the blaze at the site where rockets fired from Lebanon hit, in Kadita on the outskirts of Safed near the border with Lebanon on September 21, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

In a separate statement late Saturday, the military said it was tightening restrictions on public gatherings in northern Israel.

"Gatherings will be limited to 30 participants in an open area, to 300 participants in a closed space," the statement said.