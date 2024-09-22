Tbilisi, Georgia: International wrestler Sangram Singh made his mark in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world by winning his debut fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi.

Singh won in a mere minute and thirty seconds against Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir, who is 17 years younger than him. Fit India icon and Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion. Among the eleven competing nations, this incredible accomplishment represents the fastest win ever registered by an Indian fighter in the 93kg division.

Anticipating a smooth transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts, Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion Sangram Singh’s performance exceeded expectations in his MMA debut for the India versus Pakistan match.

Singh gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen. Singh has a background in traditional wrestling and an unwavering dedication to training.

“I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programmes that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport. I have no doubt that this will encourage a great deal of young athletes to find their inner strength, strive for greatness, and overcome obstacles in the mixed martial arts world,” Singh was quoted in a release from MMA as saying.

Historic win

This historic victory not only emphasises Singh’s individual accomplishment but also points to an increasing awareness of Indian fighters in the international mixed martial arts community.

Being the first male wrestler from India to enter the mixed martial arts scene and win, Sangram Singh is well-positioned to lead the way for upcoming athletes.