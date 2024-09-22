London: Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British spectacular at Wembley on Saturday.

The 27-year-old dominated the bout in front of 96,000 passionate fans, dropping the two-time former unified heavyweight champion multiple times.

Dubois had spoken of his determination to “legitimise” his reign as IBF champion after being handed the belt that Oleksandr Usyk vacated in June and he produced a destructive display that could signal the end of Joshua’s career.

The underdog went after his celebrated rival from the start and was rewarded as his big shots wobbled the 2012 Olympic gold medallist time and again.

In an action-packed fifth round of the breathless clash, Dubois landed the decisive blow having come through worrying moments himself as Joshua finally found his distance.

“Are you not entertained?” he said after the fight, speaking to DAZN.

“It’s been a journey and I’m grateful to be in this position. I’m a gladiator, I’m a warrior until the bitter end.

“I want to get to the top of this sport and reach my full potential.”

Oasis’s Liam Gallagher fired up the expectant crowd with a live set of three songs and fireworks exploded over Wembley.

The British rivals locked horns in a dramatic opening round that ended with Joshua being saved by the bell after he was floored by a savage overhand right.

Survival mode

Joshua was in full survival mode in round two, desperately clinging on.

In the third round Dubois had Joshua down again, a left hook causing his legs to buckle beneath him.

A standing eight count was followed by the bell and as the fourth round got under way Joshua was floored for the third time, although he protested that it was not a legitimate knockdown.

In a dramatic fifth round Dubois was momentarily stunned by two right hands and just as Joshua looked to pile on the pressure, the 34-year-old was caught by successive right hands himself and he was down again, this time unable to beat the count.

Both fighters entered the ring intent on earning a shot at becoming undisputed world champion against Tyson Fury or Usyk.

Usyk became boxing’s first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion in May when he beat Fury, simultaneously holding the IBF title along with the WBO, WBC and WBA belts.

The Ukrainian agreed to a rematch with Fury rather than facing mandatory IBF challenger Dubois.

Dubois won the interim IBF title in June and was elevated to world champion status when Usyk vacated the belt.

Joshua was hoping to join an elite group including Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield as a three-time heavyweight champion.

Defeat to Andy Ruiz in 2019 and two losses at the hands of Usyk left his career on the brink.

He then won four straight fights to revive his career but he may now struggle to find a way back after such a devastating loss.

“We came up short as a team,” said Joshua. “You know I’m ready to kick off in the ring but I’m going to keep it respectful.