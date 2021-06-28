Dubai: A senior Iranian official has been put under investigations following leaked pornographic videos, local media reported.
Judicial authorities said they are investigating Rahim Heydari, the governer of Langarud, a county in Gilan Province of Iran, after a pornographic clip filmed on a mobile phone was leaked by an unidentified woman and is attributed to him.
In a report carried by Iran’s Rukna news agency, Langarud Public Prosecution said they have initiated an investigation with the suspect to verify the authenticity of the clips.
Rukna also reported that Gilan governor has dismissed Heydari following the scandal.