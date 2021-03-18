1 of 12
A dance troupe trained by Boshra rehearses in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
2 of 12
Boshra and members of her performance group, look on as they practice in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
3 of 12
Boshra, a women's dance coach, is reflected by the mirror during practice in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
4 of 12
Boshra, teaches online session for one of her students at her house in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
5 of 12
Boshra, practices with members of her performance group in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
6 of 12
Dance teacher Boshra practises with members of her performance group in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
7 of 12
Boshra during her practice session.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
8 of 12
Boshra and members of her performance group, pose for a selfie.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
9 of 12
Members of the Boshra's dance group prepare for practice session in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
10 of 12
Boshra, a dance teacher, plays the sitar at her house in Tehran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
11 of 12
Boshra’s ballet shoes at the dance teacher’s home in Tehran, Iran.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS
12 of 12
Boshra teaches dance during an online session for one of her students at her house.
Image Credit: VIA REUTERS