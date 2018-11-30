“You are older than Tunisia’s independence by 30 years and you lived in this world at the same time as Eisenhower, Churchill, Nixon, Hitler, Mao Tse Tung, Charles de Gaulle, Stalin, Gorbachev, Mother Teresa, Malcolm X, Mandela, Ghandi. You were here when major historic events such as Pearl Harbour, the nuclear bombs dropped on Japan, the birth of NATO and the Vietnam war, occurred.”