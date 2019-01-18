“It will take some years before people get used to the new place,” said Jamal Zaki, a book vendor in the area. “In addition, visitors of the fair will this year miss Sur Al Azbakia with its usual discounted prices on books and magazines, which could not be found anywhere else,” he added boastfully. “Our souq provides a haven for book lovers who have a limited budget. Since our festival started on January 15, there has been an increasing turnout of customers interested in things on display here.”