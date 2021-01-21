Kuwait City and Cairo: Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa has congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the US president, wishing him success in his presidential duties, and hailing longstanding ties between both countries.
The Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, on behalf of the Kuwaiti people, congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.
Likewise, Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad congratulated Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris on the same occasion.
Bahrain-US relations
The Bahraini leader expressed pride in “the longstanding, historic relations and solid partnership spanning over 120 years” between Bahrain and the US, the official Bahraini news agency BNA reported. King Hamad added in a cable of congratulations to Biden that he looks forward to further consolidating strategic ties between Bahrain and the US and” developing joint cooperation and coordination for strengthening common interests “in all fields.
Bahrain, a regional ally of Washington, is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.
Kuwait- US relations
Sheikh Nawaf said in a cable, “that he looks forward to strengthening friendship-p bonds and taking cooperation level in all domains to a new high to serve the common interests within the framework of the joint strategic partnership,” KUNA reported.
The two countries share a long history of cooperation, mutual benefit and friendship, that has been maintained on both ends, by all previous Kuwaiti rulers and previous US presidents. Kuwait, a strategic military partner of Washington, has five US military bases.
Qatar-US relations
The Qatari Emir sais, "I wish you both continued success, and look forward to progressing Qatar-US friendly relations to new heights,” he said in a tweet. Like Bahrain and Kuwait, Qatar is also a regional US ally and is home to the Al Udeid base, the largest US military base in the Middle East.