A colorized scanning electron micrograph of a dying cell infected with the coronavirus, with virus particles in red.
Image Credit: NIAID
A colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue/green) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample, captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP
A transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient, captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP
A colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP
A colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (purple), isolated from a patient sample.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP
A colorized scanning electron micrograph of a VERO E6 cell (purple) exhibiting elongated cell projections and signs of apoptosis, after infection with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), which were isolated from a patient sample.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP
A cell showing morphological signs of apoptosis, infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP
A transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient, captured and color-enhanced.
Image Credit: NIAID/AFP