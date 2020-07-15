1 of 15
Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.
A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears and dancing with glee as they entered Europe's most visited theme park.
Masks were mandatory and advance booking required. Visitors to the park, which has imposed a limited capacity, were told to keep a metre away from others, and hundreds of sanitising-gel and hand-washing stations were scattered around.
The park in Marne-la-Vallee, to the east of the French capital, is opening its doors in a phased way starting Wednesday with Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios.
It will feature enhanced safety measures including managed attendance, reduced capacity to support social distancing, and bolstered cleaning and disinfection of rides and spaces.
No tickets were sold at the entrance and rides where social distancing is difficult have not yet reopened. Playgrounds and make-up workshops also remained closed.
Walt Disney World also reopened its two most popular parks in Orlando, on Saturday, despite a surge of new infections in Florida. But in Hong Kong, the company has decided to temporarily close its Disneyland park amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city.
First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris as the theme park reopens its doors to the public in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris.
Visitors buy souvenirs at Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee.
Chefs welcome the first visitors arriving at Disneyland Paris.
Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie welcome visitors at Disneyland Paris.
Visitors enjoy the Indiana Jones carrousel at Disneyland Paris.
Mickey Mouse poses in front of the castle of Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland Paris.
First visitors arrive at Disneyland Paris.
Visitors wearing protective face masks, walk down the Main Street of Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris.
