Beirut: Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group announced early Monday that it had targeted an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa, marking the third attack on a military position in the area that day.

Hezbollah fighters launched "a salvo of Fadi 1 rockets at the Carmel base south of Haifa" late Sunday, the group said in a statement. Earlier, Hezbollah reported two other attacks on another base also located south of Haifa.

The group dedicated the attack to its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

According to the Israeli army, five rockets launched from Lebanon hit the port city of Haifa. At least five people were wounded after a restaurant, a house, and a main road were hit, according to Israeli media. Sirens also sounded in the northern city of Tiberias, media reports confirmed.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb late October 7, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

The Israeli army said alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee area after detecting 15 rockets, with "some" being intercepted. Israeli media reported that at least 10 people were injured in the rocket attack on Haifa.

Fresh strikes hit Beirut

This attack followed a series of powerful Israeli airstrikes that shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke. Official Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes on southern Beirut shortly after Israel's army called for residents to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold, which had been repeatedly bombarded over several days.

"Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeting the Saint Therese area, and the second targeting the Burj Al Barajneh area," Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

AFP live video footage captured three strikes, one of which triggered a large explosion with flaming flares shooting out as thick black smoke billowed. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the southern suburbs were hit by more than 30 strikes, according to the NNA, marking one of the most intense barrages yet.

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and its adversary Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for nearly a year in the fallout from the Gaza war. Since September 23, Israel has launched devastating airstrikes on targets in Lebanon, killing more than 1,110 people and forcing over one million to flee their homes.