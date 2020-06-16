Abu Dhabi: France has intensified its moves with its NATO partners to counter the Turkish influence in Libya. Sources at the Elysee Palace revealed that President Emmanuel Macron made contact last week with his American counterpart Donald Trump, and he will hold other talks in the coming weeks with “NATO partners involved in the field.”
The Elysee circles considered that the Turkish interventions in Libya “cannot be accepted”, and that Paris “cannot allow this”, which constitutes a clear escalation against Turkey.
Meanwhile, Reuters quoted a Turkish source Monday as saying that Ankara and the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord, are looking into the possibility of Turkey using two military bases in Libya, to establish a lasting Turkish presence in the eastern Mediterranean region. The source said that Turkey’s use of the Watiya air base is “on the agenda”, and “it may also be possible for Turkey to use the Misrata naval base.”
In addition, Egyptian sources revealed to Asharq Al Awsat that “an investigation has been launched about what was reported by local Libyan media about the militias loyal to the Government of National Accord to execute Egyptian workers, after they appeared to be subjected to torture in Tarhuna, which Accord forces recently controlled.” The sources, who asked not to be identified, said: “There are extensive contacts to ensure that these workers are not harmed and sent back to the country as soon as possible.”