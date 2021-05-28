Dubai: An Egyptian man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of raping his 18-year-old daughter, local media reported.
The case dates back to 2020 when an unidentified Egyptian citizen accused the victim’s father of sexually assaulting her.
Bad treatment
Once being interrogated, the victim said her father had been sexually harassing and beating her since late 2019 adding that was staying alone with him because her mother moved out due to his bad treatment of her.
The victim confirmed that her father used to strip her naked against her will using force. The father admitted to raping his daughter, claiming that he was under the influence of drugs.