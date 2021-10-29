Dubai: An Egyptian man has filed a lawsuit at the family court seeking a divorce from his wife after seeing her without makeup just one month after marriage, local media reported.
The man said the morning after the wedding he was shocked to see his wife’s face without makeup. “I was deceived by her as she used to apply heavy makeup before marriage. She looks ugly without makeup,” he told the court.
He said he knew her through Facebook where she used to post a lot of beautiful pictures wearing full makeup, after which he met her several times and decided to marry her. “But after the wedding I saw her real face without makeup.
“I was shocked ... as she looks nothing like the person I met several times before marraige,” the complainant told the court.
He added: “I saw her pictures on Facebook, she looks totally different when she does not wear makeup. I was deceived and want to divorce her.”