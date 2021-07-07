Dubai: Egyptian security authorities arrested a man for killing his neighbour’s son by throwing him alive in Al Mahmoudia water canal to take revenge from his father, who constantly calibrated him for his inability to have children.
The crime happened in the village of Hamad Menaisi in Al Beheira Governorate, which is located on the coast of Nile Delta in the north of Egypt.
The family of the four-year-old boy reported him as missing to the police after he disappeared, and they searched for him but to no avail.
Major General Ahmed Wali, director of Al Beheira Security received a report from Al Mahmoudia police station that the boy’s body was found floating in the water canal.
The body was transferred to the forensic department at Al Mahmoudia hospital, which confirmed that drowning was the cause of his death.
A team of police officers and detectives was formed to examine the case. Investigations revealed that the neighbor of the boy’s family lured him and threw him alive in the canal to take revenge from his father, who constantly calibrated him for his inability to have children.
The suspect was arrested and Al Mahmoudia prosecutors decided to detain him for four days pending investigation and trial.