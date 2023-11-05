Baghdad: Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled stop in Baghdad, expanding US diplomacy in the Middle East with the goal of preventing a spread of the Israel-Hamas war.
US wants to prevent a wider regional conflict and has stepped up diplomacy with regional countries whose populations have been angered by Israel's assault on Gaza.
Blinken landed at Baghdad's international airport, donned a ballistic vest and travelled by Black Hawk helicopter to the Green Zone. At the US ambassador's residence he was briefed on threats to US facilities, before heading to the prime minister's office.
He will travel to Turkey later on Sunday.