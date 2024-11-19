DSO is home to several educational, training and consulting institutions, most notably, the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai. Established at DSO in 2008, RIT Dubai saw the inauguration of the phase one of its new Campus in November 2021, by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

Spanning 30,000 square metres and set up at an estimated investment of Dh200 million, the new campus includes academic classrooms and advanced laboratories, and offers advanced specialisations that support the transformation of universities into free economic and creative zones.

Phase two, expected to add 116,000 square metres to the campus, will be completed at an additional investment of Dh300 million. RIT-Dubai has today become a springboard for young talent and experts who lead development pathways.

The university has also succeeded in strengthening its position as a laboratory for the economy of tomorrow, in Dubai and the region, benefitting from the latest in science and technology. The university has graduated more than 1,900 students since 2010 across specialties vital to the knowledge, innovation, technology and data economy in Dubai and the UAE. It also aspires to be a key partner in making Dubai one of the top three global cities for living and working by 2033.

16 specialised programmes

The specialties of graduates covered 18 academic programmes. Ten of them are for undergraduate degrees while the remaining eight are for graduate degrees. In addition to this, RIT Dubai is also establishing four Research and Development (R&D) centres focused on Energy and Sustainability, Smart Cities, Innovation, and Accessibility and Inclusion for People of Determination. These centers aim to compliment the UAE’s goals of innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

Nurturing talent