The Halal Trade and Marketing Center (HTMC), an initiative of Dubai Airport Freezone, is a global business development centre offering marketing intelligence services (market entry reports, road maps, and niche studies) Halal compliance (regulatory training and assessments) and growth support services (B2B programmes and reverse trade missions) to industry players. This includes manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and distributors of Halal economy products and services.

Since its inception, HTMC has aimed to boost Halal trade at both regional and global levels, and develop the Islamic economy, a key sector in Dubai’s growth story. With a vast network of more than 50 strategic partners across the world (including trade promotion agencies, business councils etc.) the Center creates significant trade opportunities and empowers businesses from different sectors (such as food, cosmetics, pharma, and tourism) and various regions (such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, Far East, etc.) to forge partnerships within the Halal market.