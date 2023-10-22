1 of 9
The first humanitarian aid convoy to be sent to the besieged Gaza Strip since war broke out arrived through the Rafah border crossing, after wrangling over conditions for delivering relief left it stranded in Egypt.
The United Nations said the 20-truck convoy included life-saving supplies that would be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent, but the aid was a fraction of the quantity needed and it was unclear how much aid will be allowed to pass in coming days.
UN officials say at least 100 trucks a day are required in Gaza to cover urgent needs, and that any delivery of aid should be sustained and at scale. Before the outbreak of conflict, several hundred trucks were normally arriving in the enclave daily.
Egyptian volunteers gather and celebrate with a Palestinian flag next to trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs driving through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side.
Trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt.
Trucks carrying aid wait to exit, on the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt.
UN workers gesture as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt.
A worker covers aid on a truck at the Rafah crossing.
Egyptian volunteers gather and celebrate with a Palestinian flag next to trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs driving through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
