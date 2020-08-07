Abu Dhabi: The United Nations World Food Programme said today that it will import wheat flour and cereal flour intended for bakeries and mills, to help prevent food shortages across Lebanon, after the explosion that hit the port of Beirut.
A spokesperson said in a statement prepared for a briefing at the United Nations in Geneva, “The World Food Programme is concerned that the explosion and damage to the port will exacerbate an already difficult food security situation, which has deteriorated due to the severe financial crisis in the country and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
She added that the programme will distribute food grants to thousands of families.