The winning solution

The team’s solution revolves around filtering sludge through a vortex and a zeolite media to remove ammonia and metals. It reduces CO2 emissions by adding potassium carbonate, which turns into potassium bicarbonate, creating a dual benefit for waste management and environmental health.

“Presenting at COP29 is an incredible privilege, especially as an Indian, a Pakistani, and a Sri Lankan united by the UAE’s spirit of tolerance. Friends since grade six, we’ve always shared a passion for change. Representing the UAE as young women from diverse backgrounds embodies the nation’s values of unity and impact, especially during the Year of Sustainability,” the team said.

Earlier this year, Team Plethora presented their ideas at ADIPEC, gaining invaluable insights from industry leaders. “Knowing that established professionals are willing to guide the youth has been empowering. It’s inspired us to dream bigger.”

What began as a school project has evolved into the Plethora Foundation, a student-led organization focused on sustainability and well-being. Through social drives like turning donated clothes into tote bags, the foundation reimagines traditional volunteering with creativity and impact.

Other winners

The competition also highlighted other outstanding contributions from around the globe. The second-place winners, Team BeCure, comprised of students Sangho, Sophia, Edward, Grace, and Aiden from the USA and South Korea. They have developed an innovative approach to saving pollinators to secure crop health. The third-place team, HydroCure Solutions, featuring Aiman, Angelina, Jia, İdil, and Cindy from the USA, China, and Turkey, created a groundbreaking biodegradable gel for agriculture.

In the Teachers’ category, Naqeeb Mehdi, Head of Biology at Delhi Public School in Greater Noida, India, secured the top position for his wetlands and climate change curriculum, engaging students in experiential and data-driven learning. Michael Jones, a former Computer Sciences teacher in the United Kingdom, earned second place for his curriculum addressing ocean plastic pollution aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14, ‘Life Below Water.’ Mariya Shah, a teacher from Prerna Girls School in Lucknow, India, took third place for her lesson plan tackling the environmental impact of menstrual plastic waste.

Championing climate action

“At Burjeel Holdings, sustainability is deeply embedded in our mission and values. We recognize that addressing climate change is vital to safeguarding the health of both our communities and the planet. This aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s vision for sustainability. As a leader in healthcare, we are proud to play an active role in this crucial effort,” said John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings.

Selected from over 1,000 applications across 58 countries, the winners showcased the intersection of creativity, science, and actionable strategies in climate action. As they prepare for their summer at Oxford Saïd, Team Plethora remains determined to inspire more young people to take action. “This is about more than just winning a competition—it’s about building a future where sustainability and well-being go hand in hand. From the UAE to the world, we’re just getting started,” the team said.

Overcoming obstacles

Team Liquid Spark from Rashaya Public High School, Lebanon, demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination by participating in the competition despite challenging circumstances. The journey to the finals at COP29 was anything but easy for Ashraf, Andressa, Aya, and Rim, as they faced uncertainties due to travel issues and navigated obstacles en route to the airport caused by security concerns.