In a bid to promote and attract technology-focused startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators, the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus (Dtec), the largest tech hub and co-working space in the MENA region wholly owned by DSO, is committed to providing advanced facilities to start-ups and entrepreneurs that are engaged in developing innovative solutions for smart cities, such as overcoming congestion, and ensuring effective waste management and energy efficiency.

For technology start-ups and entrepreneurs looking for flexible co-working or office space in Dubai for rent, Dtec offers a nurturing, supportive community from which to set up their new business. The largest technology innovation hub in the MENA region, the 10,000 sqm creatively designed workspace hosts an integrated ecosystem, home to hundreds of start-ups, SMEs and technology entrepreneurs from around the world.