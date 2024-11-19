Oraseya Capital, the venture capital arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), was founded with the vision to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The decision to establish a venture capital fund stems from DIEZ’s overarching aim to elevate Dubai’s standing as a regional and global investment hub. Recognizing the transformative potential of startups, DIEZ aims to create a platform that not only provides financial support but also actively engages with founders. The timing is strategic, aligning with the rapid growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE, contributing to job creation, economic diversification, and establishing the UAE as a global innovation hub.
As a key contributor to the UAE’s goal of nurturing 20 unicorns by 2031, Oraseya Capital manages a venture capital fund of Dh500 million, offering vital financial support to tech startups from the pre-seed to Series B stages. However, its role goes beyond funding. Oraseya Capital offers valuable guidance and resources to help startups navigate their growth journeys, fostering a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs can exchange ideas and access essential resources. Through these efforts, it empowers startups to thrive, and plays a major role in building a robust startup ecosystem in Dubai.
Earlier this year, Oraseya Capital made significant investments through its Accelerator Programme, SANDBOX, which is dedicated to the growth of pre-seed & seed tech startups. In its fourth cohort, the programme attracted over 1,500 applications, with seven technology startups receiving investments of Dh570,000 ($150,000) each, following their success in the programme. Oraseya Capital is doubling down on Sandbox’ investments through its fifth cohort currently taking place.
SANDBOX is a five-month accelerator programme, spanning two-phases. During the first phase, startups undergo an 8-week evaluation period where they pitch to Oraseya Capital’s Investment Committee. Successful startups then formally proceed into the 3-month SANDBOX Accelerator programme, each receiving an investment offer from Oraseya Capital. In addition to funding, the programme offers mentorship from business and tech experts, peer networking, and access to over 50 hours of workshops covering topics such as financial analytics, marketing strategies, and legal compliance. The programme places a strong emphasis on investor-readiness, revenue generation, and fundraising efforts, providing startups with the tools to secure further investment.
SANDBOX has been instrumental in fostering innovation in the UAE and beyond, helping startups refine their business models and scale their ventures.