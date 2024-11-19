Oraseya Capital, the venture capital arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), was founded with the vision to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The decision to establish a venture capital fund stems from DIEZ’s overarching aim to elevate Dubai’s standing as a regional and global investment hub. Recognizing the transformative potential of startups, DIEZ aims to create a platform that not only provides financial support but also actively engages with founders. The timing is strategic, aligning with the rapid growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE, contributing to job creation, economic diversification, and establishing the UAE as a global innovation hub.