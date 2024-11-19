Launched by DAFZ, Scality provides start-ups with a flexible, cost-effective way to establish and operate their businesses. Its subscription-based model covers lease, licensing fees, and operational space, allowing start-ups to pay per employee per month through a scalable “pay as you grow” system.
This approach enables businesses to expand their teams efficiently. Scality offers integrated solutions that address common start-up challenges, such as upfront costs, access to talent, and scaling sales. It also grants access to a broader network, helping entrepreneurs showcase their innovations and explore partnership opportunities.