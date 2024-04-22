beggar-1713784899236
Five luxury vehicles purportedly belonging to the beggar and his brother were seized.

Dubai: Palestinian police have arrested a beggar found in possession of a 2020 model vehicle and a substantial sum of money, totalling 15,000 shekels (about $3,995), in the town of Bir Zeit, north of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Photos circulated on social media show the findings from the raid on the individual’s home, revealing a cache of luxury cars owned by the beggar and his brother.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

In an official statement, the Palestinian police disclosed the details of the arrest, stating that officers became suspicious of a person from outside the province sitting in a vehicle under dubious circumstances during patrols in Bir Zeit. Upon verifying the individual’s identity, officers discovered a significant amount of money in plastic bags beside the driver.

The detained individual reportedly engaged in begging at intersections and roads, allegedly employing a group of individuals to beg in various public places and crossroads in other governorates before returning to Ramallah.

Following the issuance of a search warrant by the Public Prosecution, a subsequent search of the suspect’s residence revealed five luxury vehicles purportedly belonging to him and his brother, who was later apprehended.

Additionally, authorities seized a bag containing 8,000 shekels in coins, 22,000 shekels in banknotes collected from their daily begging activities.