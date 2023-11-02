Dubai: Bahrain yesterday recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic relations with the Jewish nation in protest against the ongoing war in Gaza, the country’s parliamment said in a statement on its website.

Bahrain’s House of Representatives has confirmed the departure of the Israeli ambassador from Manama following Kingdom’s decision to recall its ambassador.

The parliament also announced that economic relations with Israel have been suspended, calling for more measures to against Israeli airstrikes on innocent Gazans.

“The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country,” a statement said.

“Economic relations with Israel have also been halted,” said the statement from the lower house, which does not have executive powers.

The move is “in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people,” it said.

Israel 'not notified'

Israel’s foreign ministry, however, said it had not been notified of any decision by Bahrain. If confirmed, it would be the first such move by one of Israel’s Gulf allies.

“We would like to clarify that no announcement or decision has been received from the government of Bahrain and the government of Israel regarding the return of the ambassadors of these countries,” Israel’s foreign ministry said.

“Relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable,” it added.

Bahrain’s decision comes a day after Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away, saying the Israeli attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

The ambassador would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on the enclave and ended “the humanitarian crisis it has caused,” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday.

The Bahrain parliament further said the Kingdom has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the people in line with King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa stance.

Humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza Global calls for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war have gone unheeded, preventing anything more than a trickle of humanitarian aid from entering Israeli-besieged Gaza as shortages of food, fuel, drinking water and medicine worsen.

Here is a rundown of what some UN agencies call a “humanitarian catastrophe” enveloping the tiny Hamas-ruled enclave of 2.3 million people.

DISPLACEMENT: Some 1.4 million people — more than half of the population, have fled their homes with nearly 700,000 sheltering in buildings run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), according to the UN humanitarian office (OCHA).

Israel has called on civilians in north Gaza — the heart of Hamas’ forces — to evacuate to the south for their own safety, though the south has also been hammered by Israeli air strikes that have killed and injured non-combatants.

OCHA says shelters are overcrowded at nearly four times their intended capacity, with tens of thousands of other Gazans taking cover in hospitals.

HOSPITALS: Over a third of Gaza’s 35 hospitals are not functioning and those still in service report dire fuel shortages that have severely reduced their electricity supply, the World Health Organization says.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship hospital in Gaza City which treats cancer patients has run out of fuel and is no longer operational, according to WHO.

Rescue teams from the Palestinian Civil Defence have been forced to curb their ambulance fleet for lack of fuel, causing a desperate resort to donkey carts to take casualties to hospital.

AID DELIVERIES: At least 10 trucks brought aid including water, food and medicines into Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt on November 1, bringing the total number of trucks since the limited reopening of the crossing on October 21 to 227, OCHA said.

But humanitarian aid deliveries from the south to displaced people in the north stopped following Israel’s ground invasion, it said.

WATER: One of three water supply lines to Gaza from Israel has been restored for the first time since October 8, according to OCHA. Two seawater desalination plants are running at 40 per cent of capacity and some wells are operating, enabling some households to receive water for a few hours a day, as well as limited truck deliveries.

FUEL Aid groups say fuel is urgently needed to distribute aid and to power hospitals, bakeries and desalination plants.

But the entry of fuel remains banned by Israel which says it could be diverted to Hamas for military purposes.

-- Reuters

The ongoing war, military operations and the relentless Israeli airstrikes in violation of international humanitarian law compel the parliament to call for further measures to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza and all Palestinian territories, the statement said.

Bahrain established relations with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords of 2020.

On Wednesday, Jordan’s Safadi said the decision to recall its envoy was also taken because Israel was depriving Palestinians of food, water and medicines after it imposed a siege on the enclave following a devastating assault by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

Israel’s ambassador in Jordan, who left two weeks ago amid protests, would only be allowed to return on the same conditions, the minister said.

Jordan stepping up diplomatic efforts

Israel said it regretted the Jordanian government’s decision, adding it was focused on waging a war against the militant Hamas group after the bloody assault that killed hundreds of Israelis.

Jordan was stepping up diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel to end the war, which brought “dangerous risks” of conflict spreading across the region and threatening global peace, Safadi said.

In Gaza City, Israeli tanks and troops continued its advance but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels as the Palestinian death toll from nearly four weeks of bombardments mounted.

Israel’s ensuing bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people has killed at least 8,796 people, including 3,648 children, according to Gaza health authorities.

The conflict has stirred long-standing fears in Jordan, home to a large population of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, that a wider conflagration would give Israel the chance to implement a transfer policy to expel Palestinians en masse from the West Bank.

Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, absorbed the bulk of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of their homes when Israel was created King Abdullah on Wednesday said Israel’s “military and security solution” against Palestinians would not succeed, adding the only path to a just and comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace were negotiations leading to a two-state solution.

Blinken returns Friday

Just weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region.

As he did last month, Blinken will stress US support for Israel and try to prevent a wider Mideast war as he visits Israel and Jordan starting on Friday. But Blinken’s agenda this time is more crowded and more complex as the conflict intensifies and the Biden administration grapples with competing domestic and international interests and anger.

He’ll push for the evacuation of more foreigners from Gaza and more humanitarian aid for the territory. He’ll press Israel to rein in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank committed by Jewish settlers. And, he’ll stress the importance of protecting civilians — even though the administration has yet to offer any criticism of Israel for strikes that have killed thousands of civilians in Gaza.

So, while calling for brief pauses in airstrikes and fighting for humanitarian purposes he will continue to oppose growing calls for a broader cease-fire. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thought there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get “prisoners” out.