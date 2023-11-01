Dubai: Jordan has recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest against the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also notified the Israeli Foreign Ministry that it should not send back the Israeli ambassador to Amman, who left due to security precautions at the beginning of the war.
Also read
Safadi said the Israeli ambassador will not return to Amman until the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza ends.
Safadi warned last Friday that an Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip would spell "catastrophe" for the Palestinian territory for years to come.
The "outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come", Safadi said on X, formerly Twitter, from New York where he was attending a meeting of the UN General Assembly.