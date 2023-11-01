Dubai: Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyah called on Israel’s supporters, notably the US, to stop obstructing the international will to end to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Haniyah accused Israel of committing “massacres” to cover its own “defeats”. Israel is “committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians”, he said in a speech broadcast by Al Jazeera, adding that “its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat”.
Haniyah also addressed the US saying it should stop support for “this fascist government and to stop obstructing international efforts” to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire.
“You are choosing the wrong side of history,” he said. “The region will not be safe or stable as long as our people don’t get their freedom and independence and return,” he continued.
He said that Hamas has presented a comprehensive plan involving halting the aggression, opening all crossings with Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal.
He said that the successive Israeli governments have failed to fulfill any of their promises, and that Israel will pay dearly until they realise their mistake, including the lives of a number of captives with Hamas.
He saluted Gazans’ steadfastness in the face of the Israeli aggression and thwarting its scheme, saluting all fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria for their legitimate struggle.
“The region and its surroundings will not enjoy security and stability as long as our people do not enjoy their legitimate rights to freedom, stability and their right of return,” Haniyeh said.
“I salute all resistance fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria for their advanced positions and legitimate struggle,” he added.