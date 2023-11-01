GAZA STRIP: Hamas said on Wednesday that seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s largest refugee camp.
Dozens of bodies were seen on Tuesday at the Jabalyia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex.
“Seven detainees were killed in the Jabaliya massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports,” said a statement from the Hamas military wing.
Last Thursday, Hamas said Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed almost 50 of the hostages its militants seized in bloody cross-border attacks.
The group’s armed wing made the claim, after Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the enclave in a “targeted raid” overnight that the military said destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing.
“(Ezzedine) Al Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50,” the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
Hamas’s shock October 7 attacks, the worst in Israeli history, saw throngs of Hamas gunmen pour from Gaza into Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking captive 229 more, according to official tallies.