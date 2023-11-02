Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of all kinds of medical and healthcare for1000 injured Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip at the country's hospitals until they recover and return.
The children will be accompanied by their families - a humanitarian initiative comes in line with the UAE's authentic stances and its firm approach towards supporting brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.
The initiative follows a phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The initiative to host children from the Gaza Strip and provide them with medical and healthcare is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially children, in response to the difficult humanitarian situation they are going through.
During the phone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah and Mirjana Spoljaric discussed the importance of delivering relief and medical aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip in an intensive, continuous and safe manner, as well as the need for concerted regional and international efforts to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of those affected by the current crisis.