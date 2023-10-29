1 of 25
Demonstrators holding Palestinian flags rally in support of Palestinians in Chicago, Illinois. The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza, including near its largest hospital, while thousands of people desperate for food and essential items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Internet and phone connectivity were restored for many people on Sunday after Israeli strikes had knocked out most communications in the territory late Friday. The Palestinian death toll passed 7,700, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.
Image Credit: AFP
A demonstrator holds a doll with red paint during a rally in support of Palestinians outside the US Consulate in Istanbul.
Image Credit: AFP
Demonstrators hold a vigil outside Downing Street in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
Demonstrators hold a vigil outside Downing Street in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
A woman attends a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
People attend a demonstration in support of Palestinians during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
Capitol Police officers respond as protesters hold a demonstration in support of a cease-fire against the Palestinians in Gaza in the Cannon House Office Building on October 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. Members of the Jewish Voice for Peace and the IfNotNow movement staged a rally to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
A street post painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag as demonstrators take part in a rally in Bilbao on October 28, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters of Palestine hold a rally in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood, in the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Bay Ridge is home to many Arab Americans from Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, and other countries. Across the city and country, both Palestinians and Israelis have been holding duelling rallies and vigils as the fighting continues in Gaza following the attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Egyptian rally supports the Gaza Strip as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
A family shouts slogans as they participate in a rally to call for a ceasefire and voice their support for the Palestinian cause in Hart Plaza Detroit, Michigan.
Image Credit: AFP
Demonstrators lift a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Palestinians in Tehran.
Image Credit: AFP
A protester stands under a large Palestinian flag during a rally supporting the Palestinian people outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AP
Supporters of Palestine hold a rally in New York's financial district as the fighting continues in Gaza on October 26, 2023, in New York City.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Demonstrators rally to support Palestine in central Bishkek on October 21, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Demonstrators from ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ and their supporters rally for a ceasefire in Gaza, outside the Federal building in Detroit, Michigan U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Yusra Maalim waves a Palestine flag as she attends a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest organised by a student organisation in support of Palestinians in Gaza near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Protestors rally in support of Palestinians at Martim Moniz square in Lisbon.
Image Credit: AFP
A woman carries a flag during a protest in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A demonstrator wearing make-up in the colours of the Palestinian flag attends a rally in support of the Palestinian people in Madrid.
Image Credit: AFP
People protest during a rally to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Karachi on October 25, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
People wave Turkish and Palestinian flags as the Turkish President speaks during a rally organised by the AKP party in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, in Istanbul, on October 28, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
People demonstrate in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sydney, Australia.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Bosnian people wave flags and banners during the rally in support of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 22, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS